APOCALYPSE 2030: Kerry Says Humanity Has ‘Nine Years Left’ to Solve Climate Crisis, ‘No Room for B.S.’
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.19.21
‘Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry’ confirmed Friday that the USA has rejoined the Paris Climate agreement; saying it’s “good to be back.”
“Well, the scientists told us three years ago we have 12 years to avert the worst consequences of climate crisis,” Kerry responded. “We are now three years gone so we have nine years left.”
“There is no room for B.S. anymore. There’s no faking it on this one,” he added.
“Today’s the day. We’re officially back in the Paris Agreement – again part of the global climate effort. No country can fight this fight on its own. We look forward to a productive year and a successful #COP26 in Glasgow. #GoodToBeBack,” posted Kerry on social media.
The United States officially rejoined the Paris Climate Agreement Friday exactly 30 days after President Biden signed an Executive Order on global warming during his first hours inside the Oval Office.
“Climate change and science diplomacy can never again be ‘add-ons’ in our foreign policy discussions,” Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in the statement. “Addressing the real threats from climate change and listening to our scientists is at the center of our domestic and foreign policy priorities.”
JUST IN: US officially rejoins Paris agreement https://t.co/MBo9m8p0MJ pic.twitter.com/1Z9BXirG5l
— The Hill (@thehill) February 19, 2021
Good morning. The United States has rejoined the Paris Climate Agreement. pic.twitter.com/RCl3wwyKxh
— Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) February 19, 2021
“The Paris Agreement is an unprecedented framework for global action. We know because we helped design it and make it a reality. Its purpose is both simple and expansive: to help us all avoid catastrophic planetary warming and to build resilience around the world to the impacts from climate change we already see,” added the statement.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
CAN’T MAKE THIS UP: Biden, Kerry Unveil ‘White House Interagency Council on Environmental Justice’
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.28.21
President Biden and Climate Czar John Kerry unveiled a sweeping package of new proposals to help combat global warming Wednesday; including the creation of the ‘White House Interagency Council on Environmental Justice.”
“As part of an unprecedented push to cut the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions and create new jobs as the United States shifts toward cleaner energy, Biden will direct agencies across the federal government to invest in low-income and minority communities that have traditionally borne the brunt of pollution, White House officials said,” reports the Washington Post.
John Kerry is asked what his message would be to oil and gas workers who “see an end to their livelihoods”:
“What President Biden wants to do is make sure that those folks have better choices… That they can be the people to go to work to make the solar panels.” pic.twitter.com/i9TYXlD9Jg
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 27, 2021
White House presser with climate advisers John Kerry and Gina McCarthy https://t.co/BfL1vNV4bA
— POLITICO (@politico) January 27, 2021
“Biden will sign an executive order establishing a White House interagency council on environmental justice, create an office of health and climate equity at the Health and Human Services Department, and form a separate environmental justice office at the Justice Department. The order also directs the government to spend 40 percent of its sustainability investments on disadvantaged communities,” adds the newspaper.
