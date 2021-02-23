https://babylonbee.com/news/take-the-babylon-bees-anti-racism-corporate-training/

There are many anti-racism corporate training presentations out there, but it’s hard to know which one to use for your business. You want one that doesn’t take too much company time and yet distills all the information your people need to know to be anti-racist into a brief, memorable presentation.

Well, look no further. The Babylon Bee’s anti-racism corporate training is here. We’re so good at being anti-racist, in fact, that we’ve managed to condense everything we know about fighting racism into one slide. You can complete our course in seconds.

Pour yourself a cup of coffee and prepare to become an anti-racist:

Congratulations! You’re an anti-racist!

Feel free to use this helpful presentation for your business. Together we can fight dangerous racist ideas.

