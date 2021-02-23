https://www.dailywire.com/news/the-bachelor-star-responds-to-shows-racism-allegations

The current star of “The Bachelor,” Matt James, is speaking out about the recent allegations of racism the show has faced in the past weeks. Fans of the “Bachelor” franchise have eagerly awaited James’ feelings on the topic, which he issued on Monday via Instagram. In his statement, James responded to photos that resurfaced of contestant, Rachael Kirkconnell, who reportedly attended an “Old South” antebellum-themed party in 2018. After Kirkconnell was accused of vicious racism, the 19-year host of the show, Chris Harrison, appeared on an interview with Rachel Lindsay, the first black “Bachelorette.” He said multiple times that he did not defend Kirkconnell, but he felt she deserved a chance to speak for herself. The “woke police,” as described by Harrison in the interview, then came for him. He has since stepped aside, issuing two apologies for his statements.

As reported by The Daily Wire,

Lindsay, the first black star of “The Bachelorette,” has since said it was the right move for Harrison to step aside, saying he needs to think about his words. She also said she cannot yet fully accept his apology, noting her “lived experience” and suggesting his apology was too late. “Chris has stepped aside, which I think is the right decision because, like he said, he needs to take time to get educated and on a profound and productive level to use his word,” she said, according to Fox News. “And I think he needs to understand what was done, what was wrong, and what he said in that interview, and he needs time. He’s stepped away to do that.” The “Bachelorette” star, who was speaking to Harrison when he made the comments, said she was “stunned” the host made the comments publicly, though she admitted the two had similar private discussions before.