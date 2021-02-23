https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/23/the-mic-has-been-dropped-elon-musk-just-rekt-wapo-and-jeff-bezos-in-one-teeny-tiny-sentence-and-it-is-legend/

You’d think by now the Washington Post would know better than to try and pick a fight with Elon Musk (who is officially the richest man in the world, sorry Bezos) but nope. They had to know he would be underwhelmed with their story about him …

Elon Musk moved to Texas and embraced celebrity. Can Tesla run on Autopilot? https://t.co/IyubUhSEMt — Post Business (@washpostbiz) February 23, 2021

And they had to know including his one-sentence reply blasting both WaPo and Bezos would get more attention on its own than the entire story.

Yeah yeah, we know, ‘rekt’ is so 2019 but there is a time and a place for it and the time is now and the place is right here:

Guess Elon isn’t overly concerned about what WaPo thinks of him or his business.

‘Give my regards to your puppet master.’

Heh.

Short.

Not-so-sweet.

And to the point.

We should all have this much F.U. money. Cancel this, Lorenz. https://t.co/3RDSYcxjMr — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) February 23, 2021

Gotta appreciate the man’s skill.

True story.

These are the moments that make Twitter and following the mainstream media bearable.

Almost even fun.

