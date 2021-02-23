http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/WvyqOG0nktE/

The sports world began reacting immediately to news that golf legend Tiger Woods suffered a frightening single-car crash in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, with many offering their thoughts and prayers to Woods and his family.

The Masters Tournament was one of the first to tweet out its hopes for Tiger’s quick recovery:

The Golf Channel featured comments from golfer Justin Thomas who said the news made him “sick to his stomach”:

Thomas also tweeted his reaction:

Golf GOAT Jack Nicklaus offered his heartfelt support for Woods and his family:

A growing list of others also rushed to reveal their shock over the incident and offer their wishes for Woods’ safety:

Reactions keep pouring in from actors, politicians, and athletes, and the media is reporting that Tiger sustained multiple compound fractures in his legs, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

