https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fantastic-thread-on-police-shootings-demonstrates-the-utter-stupidity-of-democrats/
About The Author
Related Posts
Republican nails it on House floor…
January 14, 2021
Something is wrong with this deer…
February 14, 2021
Herschel Walker’s powerful Congressional testimony against reparations…
February 22, 2021
Trump approval rises 18 points… Politico hated publishing this…
February 16, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy