President Trump reacted to Tiger Woods’ car accident Tuesday evening in a phone call to Fox News.

Tiger Woods was injured in a car crash on Tuesday in Ranchos Palos Verdes, California.

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Tuesday afternoon that there is “no evidence of impairment” in Tiger Woods’ car crash.

LA County Sheriffs said fire crews responded to a “major roll-over collision” on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes.

Tiger Woods’ agent told Golf Digest earlier Tuesday that Woods “suffered multiple leg injuries and he is currently in surgery.”

President Trump had positive, uplifting words for his good friend Tiger.

Toward the end of the interview, Trump told Fox News host Katie Pavlich what he would say if Tiger was watching: “Get better and get out there, because we all miss him. We need Tiger, you know, when Tiger goes on the show, when he is in contention, which is often, the ratings are double and triple.”

WATCH:

