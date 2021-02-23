https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/540117-tiger-woods-invovled-in-car-crash

Golf legend Tiger Woods was hospitalized on Tuesday after being involved in a rollover car accident in Los Angeles, local authorities said.

Authorities responded to the accident around 7:12 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

“The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods. Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries,” the statement read.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

The extent of his injuries are currently unknown.

BREAKING: Tiger Woods transported to hospital with injuries following vehicle crash with “major damage,” LA County Sheriff’s Dept. says. pic.twitter.com/hxcGYAig8D — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 23, 2021

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support,” Woods’s agent, Mark Steinberg, said in a statement to Golf Digest.

Woods was in California for a content shoot with Golf Digest/GOLFTV after hosting his annual Genesis Invitational, according to the magazine.

Fellow pro golfer Justin Thomas responded to the crash, telling an Atlanta TV station on Tuesday that he is “sick to my stomach.”

“It hurts to see … one of my closest friends, you know, gets in an accident and I just hope he’s alright,” Thomas said. “Just worried for his kids. I’m sure they’re struggling.”

Justin Thomas says he is “sick to his stomach” after learning about Tiger Woods’ car crash in LA. He found out minutes before his presser. #PGA pic.twitter.com/0oRuCVyOyd — 11Alive Sports (@11AliveSports) February 23, 2021

–Updated at 3:28 p.m.

