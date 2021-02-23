https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-wishes-tiger-woods-a-speedy-recovery-after-la-crash

Former President Trump is wishing golfing legend Tiger Woods well after he experienced a tragic car accident on Tuesday.

“Get well soon, Tiger. You are a true champion!” Trump said, according to former campaign adviser Jason Miller.

According to the Los Angeles County Sherriff’s Office, Woods sustained multiple leg injuries and authorities had to use the “jaws of life” to rescue him.

“The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage,” the department tweeted. “The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods. Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.”

Woods has reportedly spent hours on the golf course with Trump, an avid golfer who has owned multiple courses. They’ve been acquaintances for a number of years, Woods previously said, and the famous golfer backed Trump amid a spat the former president had with other sports figures.

“Well, he’s the president of the United States,” Woods said in 2018 when asked about Trump’s feud with NFL and NBA athletes.

“No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office.”

Trump went on to award Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019. “Tiger, we are inspired by everything you’ve become and attained. The job you’ve done is incredible,” Trump said at the time. “Your spectacular achievements on the golf course, your triumph over physical adversity and your relentless will to win, win, win; these qualities embody the American spirit of pushing boundaries, defying limits and always striving for greatness.”

Woods’ crash occurred shortly before 7:15 a.m. about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of downtown Los Angeles, on the border of the upscale communities of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes, officials said.

Woods was in Los Angeles over the weekend as the tournament host of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, where he presented the trophy. He was to spend Monday and Tuesday filming with Discovery-owned GOLFTV, with whom he has an endorsement contract.

The Associated Press and Fox News’ Samuel Chamberlain contributed to this report.

