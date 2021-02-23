https://www.golfdigest.com/story/tiger-woods-car-accident-los-angeles
Tiger Woods was hospitalized after being involved in a single-car accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning. According to his agent, Mark Steinberg, Woods suffered “multiple” leg injuries.
“He is currently in surgery,” Steinberg told Golf Digest, “and we thank you for your privacy and support.”
According to a statement from the L.A. County Sherriff’s Department, police responded to a “roll-over traffic collision” at approximately 7:12 a.m. “The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods. Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.”
Woods, 45, was in California for a two-day content shoot with Golf Digest/GOLFTV after serving as host for the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational over the weekend. Pictures surfaced on social media of Woods smiling with Dwayne Wade and David Spade at Rolling Hills Country Club on Monday, but with his movement still restricted, he did not hit balls or play any holes. The shoot involved Woods giving on-course lessons to a number of celebrities, but he mostly provided instruction and hit a few putts. He was in good spirits on Monday but did not arrive to the course for the second day of shooting.
Woods last competed alongside his son at the PNC Championship, which finished on Dec. 20 in Orlando. He then underwent a microdiscectomy procedure to remove a pressurized disc fragment that was pinching a nerve. It was his fifth back surgery overall and the first since his spinal fusion in April 2017.
We will continue to update this post as more information becomes available.