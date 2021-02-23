https://www.outkick.com/tiger-woods-injured-in-roll-over-collision-cops-report/

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is reporting that Tiger Woods was injured in a “roll-over collision” Tuesday morning. Cops say Tiger’s vehicle sustained “major damage” and that Tiger was extracted from the vehicle with the jaws of life.

According to the L.A. County Sheriff, Woods was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when he crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage, and Woods had to be extracted from the vehicle with the jaws of life. He was then transported to the hospital for unspecified injuries. The Los Angeles Times reported sources said Woods had to be removed from the car’s windshield.

Tiger Woods’ agent has released a statement:

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

Tiger Woods crash location:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...