The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is reporting that Tiger Woods was injured in a “roll-over collision” Tuesday morning. Cops say Tiger’s vehicle sustained “major damage” and that Tiger was extracted from the vehicle with the jaws of life.

According to the L.A. County Sheriff, Woods was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when he crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage, and Woods had to be extracted from the vehicle with the jaws of life. He was then transported to the hospital for unspecified injuries. The Los Angeles Times reported sources said Woods had to be removed from the car’s windshield.

Tiger Woods’ agent has released a statement:

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

Tiger Woods crash location:

That’s some serious distance to travel into a roll-over crash pic.twitter.com/NT6gVNTIAg — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) February 23, 2021

Tiger’s clubs being taken away from the crash scene pic.twitter.com/y7vji8nYtv — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) February 23, 2021

