Former President Donald Trump issued a statement on Tiger Woods’ crash after the golfer was hospitalized and reportedly underwent surgery.

While details about his condition are scant, Trump said via advisor Jason Miller: “Get well soon, Tiger. You are a true champion!”

His agent, Mark Steinberg, told Golf Digest that Woods suffered “multiple” leg injuries, adding that Woods is “currently in surgery.”

“We thank you for your privacy and support,” he added.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said they responded to a roll-over crash at 7:12 a.m. in Los Angeles.

In this aerial image take from video provided by KABC-TV, a vehicle rest on its side after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods along a road in the Rancho Palos Verdes section of Los Angeles on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (KABC-TV via AP)

“The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods. Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries,” the department said.

A KABC-TV helicopter over the wreck showed a car on its side, with its front end heavily damaged just off the side of a road near a hillside. The air bags appeared to be deployed.

There was a second crash when a vehicle that had apparently stopped to help Woods got hit, said Christopher Thomas, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. That wreck was very minor, and no one was hurt.

Woods was in Los Angeles over the weekend as the tournament host of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, where he presented the trophy. He was to spend Monday and Tuesday filming with Discovery-owned GOLFTV, with whom he has an endorsement contract. A tweet Monday showed him in a cart smiling with comedian David Spade.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

