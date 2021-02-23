https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/540138-trump-sends-well-wishes-to-tiger-woods-after-crash

Former President TrumpDonald TrumpFauci: U.S. political divide over masks led to half a million COVID-19 deaths Georgia bishop says state GOP’s elections bill is an ‘attempt to suppress the Black vote’ Trump closer to legal jeopardy after court ruling on tax returns MORE is sending well wishes to Tiger Woods after the golf legend was injured in a car crash Tuesday.

The 45th president, who was permanently suspended from Twitter last month, shared a statement through his spokesman, calling Woods a “true champion.”

Statement from Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America: “Get well soon, Tiger. You are a true champion!” — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) February 23, 2021

The 45-year-old golfer was hospitalized after the single car rollover accident in California, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Woods’s agent Mark Steinberg told Golf Digest that the golf pro suffered “multiple” leg injuries and was undergoing surgery.

Trump awarded Woods the Medal of Freedom in a ceremony at the White House in 2019.

While bestowing the nation’s highest civilian honor on Woods, Trump called the five-time Masters winner “a global symbol of American excellence, devotion and drive.”

The ex-president’s son, Eric Trump Eric TrumpScottish lawmakers want to investigate Trump purchase of golf courses Trump extended Secret Service protection for family members in final days in office: report MyPillow CEO says activists pressuring stores to drop product are trying to ‘cancel me’ MORE, also offered praise for Woods on Tuesday, tweeting:

The entire country is praying for Tiger… He is an amazing man — a true champion! pic.twitter.com/UNrZaTlMIW — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) February 23, 2021

—Updated at 4:16 p.m.

