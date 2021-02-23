https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/trump-submits-formal-appeal-reinstated-facebook-instagram/

Former President Donald Trump has submitted a statement of appeal to be reinstated on Facebook and Instagram.

Trump was banned from Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter in January.

The appeal was sent to an oversight board funded by Facebook, which is comprised of 19 former politicians, journalists, and academics.

Former Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt, co-chair of the oversight board, told Channel 4 that they have decided to take the case.

Former President Trump has appealed directly to Facebook’s Oversight Board to rejoin the platform – Channel 4 News understands. Helle Thorning-Schmidt, co-chair of content review group, tells @jonsnowC4 ‘We have decided that we are going to take this case’ Full excl intv 7pm pic.twitter.com/kORHNgVsn7 — Hayley Barlow (@Hayley_Barlow) February 23, 2021

In a statement to The Epoch Times, the board confirmed that “a user statement has been received in the case before the Oversight Board concerning President Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.”

“We will have no further comment concerning that statement until the Board has issued its decision,” they added.

The board has up to 90 days to make their decision — and will be allowing public comment on the situation. They have already received “thousands,” according to the Epoch Times report.

Trump has said that he will not be rejoining Twitter, referring to the heavily censored platform as “boring.”

