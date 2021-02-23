https://hannity.com/media-room/trump-to-tiger-get-well-soon-you-are-a-true-champion/

UPDATE***

Former President Donald Trump issued a short statement Tuesday after multiple media outlets reported that Tiger Woods was injured in a Los Angeles car wreck; telling the sports legend “get well soon.”

“Get well soon, Tiger. You are a true champion!” wrote Trump.

Statement from Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America: “Get well soon, Tiger. You are a true champion!” — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) February 23, 2021

From Fox News:

Tiger Woods was injured in a serious car crash Tuesday and needed to be extricated from his vehicle with the “jaws of life,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Woods was the sole occupant in the crash near the Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes neighborhoods of Los Angeles. Officials said the crash occurred at around 7:12 a.m. and the vehicle sustained “major damage.”

“The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage,” officials said. “The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods. Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.”

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg released a statement following the crash.

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support,” Steinberg said.

Read the full report at Fox News.

