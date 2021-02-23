https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/unhinged-lunatic-dr-fauci-even-vaccination-avoid-theaters-indoor-dining-video/

It really is stunning to see people treat this complete lunatic as if he is some sort of genius or saint.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has been wrong about the coronavirus pandemic nearly every step of the way.

Dr. Fauci has made factual errors, contradictory statements and dangerous gaffes at least 19 times since the start of the coronavirus pandemic one year ago.

Dr. Fauci has destroyed more lives and killed more Americans than most US wars. The true scale of his destruction has yet to be realized.

On Monday Dr. Fauci moved the goalposts once again. Fauci now says, “There are things, even if you’re vaccinated, that you’re not going to be able to do in society. For example, indoor dining, theaters, places where people congregate.”

Then why take the vaccine?

And why own a restaurant or movie theater if you will NEVER see customers again?

This man does not bat an eye as he ruins millions of lives with every interview.

Fauci: “There are things, even if you’re vaccinated, that you’re not going to be able to do in society. For example, indoor dining, theaters, places where people congregate.” These are the words of a power-mad lunatic. pic.twitter.com/53yAK9Vzil — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 23, 2021

