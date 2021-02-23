https://hannity.com/media-room/vicious-schumer-says-texas-gov-ignored-climate-crisis-gop-policies-made-winter-storm-worse/

CRUZ ON HANNITY: Democrats are Totally ‘Out of Touch’ with the American People on Border Security

posted by Hannity Staff – 1.11.19

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz spoke with Fox News’ Sean Hannity along the US-Mexico border Thursday; saying Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was totally “out of touch” with the American people on border security.

“I think this trip was very valuable. I was pleased to come down with the President and meet with Border Patrol and also meet with victims… There are real human tragedies,” said Cruz.

“When you see Chuck Schumer and the Democrats force a government shutdown because they are so adamantly opposed to securing the border, that’s really out of touch and it’s not with the American people,” he added.

Watch Sen. Cruz on ‘Hannity’ above.