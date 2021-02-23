https://hannity.com/media-room/vicious-schumer-says-texas-gov-ignored-climate-crisis-gop-policies-made-winter-storm-worse/
CRUZ ON HANNITY: Democrats are Totally ‘Out of Touch’ with the American People on Border Security
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.11.19
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz spoke with Fox News’ Sean Hannity along the US-Mexico border Thursday; saying Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was totally “out of touch” with the American people on border security.
“I think this trip was very valuable. I was pleased to come down with the President and meet with Border Patrol and also meet with victims… There are real human tragedies,” said Cruz.
“When you see Chuck Schumer and the Democrats force a government shutdown because they are so adamantly opposed to securing the border, that’s really out of touch and it’s not with the American people,” he added.
CRUZ ON HANNITY: President Trump is FIGHTING for What the American People Want
posted by Hannity Staff – 12.12.18
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz stopped-by ‘Hannity’ Tuesday night to weigh-in on President Trump’s “candid” conversation with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer; saying the Commander-in-Chief is simply fighting for what the American people want.
“I remember when you did a filibuster and I watched… I watched the president today and I’m thinking this is what people want from their elected officials. To fight for the promises they made. Why don’t we see more of this in the Republican party?” asked Hannity.
“The American people have been frustrated with Washington, frustrated that too many officials don’t follow through on their promises,” said Cruz.
“I watched that whole exchange with Nancy Pelosi and I think the President was terrific. He was standing up and saying we’re going to keep our promises, secure the border, and build the wall… The President is fighting to do what the American people want, which is to secure the border and build the wall,” he added.
