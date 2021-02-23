http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Ux5nWc8BpYo/

President Joe Biden suffered another awkward brain freeze on Monday as he attempted to memorialize victims of the coronavirus.

Biden marked 500,000 American deaths during a White House ceremony — 100,000 since he took office — when he said, “The only way to spare more pain and more loss, the only way— these millstones no longer mark our national mourning— these milestones, I should say, no longer, no longer moke— mark our national mourning.”

During the speech, Biden blamed “misinformation” for the amount of deaths.

“We must end the politics and misinformation that’s divided families, communities in the country, and it’s cost too many lives already,” he said.

“As we all remember, I also ask us to act, to remain vigilant, to stay socially distanced, to mask up, to get vaccinated when it’s your turn,” Biden continued.

Last week, Biden wore two masks while in the Oval Office.

Breitbart News reported:

During the presidential campaign, Biden was frequently spotted wearing two masks when he appeared in public, but his mask-wearing has not been consistent since his becoming president. Since he was inaugurated, Biden has worn a number of different style masks while appearing in the Oval Office, or no mask at all. The CDC has advised that a double mask can improve the prevention of individuals from spreading respiratory droplets, but warned that double masking might make it more difficult to breathe or possibly block one’s vision.

“I promise you. The day will come when the memory of the loved one you lost will bring a smile to your lips before a tear to your eye,” Biden said.

