President Trump is expected to attend the Republican National Committee’s spring donor retreat in Palm Beach in early April.

This is after the Republican Party left him high and dry after his historic landslide election was stolen from him back in November. The Republican Party quickly moved on and left the Trump Team to fend for itself following corruption and fraud in several swing states were President Trump was ahead by tens of thousands of votes until Democrats locked the counting rooms and brought in boxes of suspect ballots in the middle of the night.

The Republican Party failed Trump and the American people. They clearly are not up to the task of confronting the Marxist onslaught in the country. And they clearly allowed Democrats to get away with their “Big Lie” that their basement candidate beat the most popular Republican candidate in history.

Politico reported:

Donald Trump has confirmed his attendance at the Republican National Committee’s upcoming spring donor retreat, as the former president reemerges following his departure from the White House. The private retreat is slated to take place April 9-11 in Palm Beach Fla. Trump’s expected attendance at the event, which is expected to draw an array of major GOP givers, was confirmed by two people familiar with his plans. Republican officials declined to specify where the event is being held, but they said it would not be at Trump’s nearby Mar-a-Lago estate, where the former president has been staying. Trump had been largely absent from the public eye since leaving Washington last month, speaking out only in TV appearances and through statements. But the former president — who lost access to his beloved Twitter account after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection — is beginning to reengage. He is set to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday, his first public appearance since leaving the White House. RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has stressed that the committee will be neutral toward potential 2024 candidates, a group that includes Trump, who has told aides in recent days that he’s interested in waging a comeback bid.

