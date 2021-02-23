https://justthenews.com/government/congress/widow-late-rep-ron-wright-throws-her-hat-ring-fill-her-husbands-vacant-seat?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
The widow of Rep. Ron Wright, a Texas Republican who died earlier this month after battling both lung cancer and the coronavirus, has announced a bid to fill her late husband’s congressional seat.
“I’m in! I am excited to announce I am running for Congress to preserve my husband’s commitment to bring conservative Texas values to Washington,” Susan Wright tweeted. “After a lifetime of public service, I’m ready to stand up for our values, our economy, & our way of life.”
A special election to fill the vacancy is slated for May 1.
“While she’s never held a public office, Susan Wright has worked for Texas lawmakers, having served as district director for former state Reps. Bill Zedler (R) and David Cook (R),” according to The Hill.