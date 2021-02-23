https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/wikipedia-co-founder-slams-sites-left-wing-woke-bias/
(DAILY MAIL) — Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger has slammed the site’s leftist bias and claims its days of ‘neutrality are long gone’ in a new interview.
Sanger, 52, called alleged bias on the site he co-founded in January 2001 with Jimmy Wales ‘disheartening’ in an interview for a Fox News analysis.
According to his own Wikipedia page, Sanger has long ‘been critical of the project,’ and described it as being ‘broken beyond repair’ in 2007.