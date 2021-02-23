https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/wikipedia-co-founder-slams-sites-left-wing-woke-bias/

(DAILY MAIL) — Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger has slammed the site’s leftist bias and claims its days of ‘neutrality are long gone’ in a new interview.

Sanger, 52, called alleged bias on the site he co-founded in January 2001 with Jimmy Wales ‘disheartening’ in an interview for a Fox News analysis.

According to his own Wikipedia page, Sanger has long ‘been critical of the project,’ and described it as being ‘broken beyond repair’ in 2007.

Read the full story ›

