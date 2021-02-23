https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/23/with-the-biden-administration-in-full-swing-normalcy-continues-to-elude-us/

On this episode of “The Federalist Radio Hour,” Staff Editor Madeline Osburn and Culture Editor Emily Jashinsky break down how President Joe Biden’s nominees, executive orders, and other political actions are anything but moderate and how the corrupt corporate media are enabling them.

“In a sense, yes, Washington is kind of back to normal. I’m sure it’s comforting to some people to see the media machine and the political machine functioning in a way that feels familiar. We are back to congressional hearings. There are no impulsive and unorthodox, to say the least, tweets being fired off by the commander in chief every [day],” Jashinsky said. “The whole media misses that … but is it really normal?”

Despite the corporate media’s sudden lack of excitement and Trump tweets, Osburn said many outlets are still creating narratives to mask Biden’s progressive agenda.

“I think what we’ve watched this week in the nomination process is just the dichotomy between those two things of a Biden administration — that you have these very bland people that the media is just twiddling their thumbs watching, pretending that they are totally moderate and totally normal, and then the other side of that coin is that it’s the effects of what the administration wants to do is, like you said, the most radical legislation of our lifetime,” Osburn explained.

https://mp3.ricochet.com/2021/02/Tuesday-2.mp3

