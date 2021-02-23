https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/wth-biden-mumbles-reading-covid-card-bizarre-display-video/

Joe Biden took a cheap shot at President Trump during a remote White House event for Black essential workers about the COVID-19 pandemic co-hosted with White House domestic advisor Susan Rice.

At one point Biden pulled out a ‘Covid card’ that he carries with him everywhere he goes.

Joe Biden mumbled as he pulled the card out in a bizarre display.

Biden read from that same note card on Monday as he struggled to speak through his prepared remarks on 500,000 Covid-19 deaths.

78-year-old Joe Biden has dementia and he is incapable of carrying out his duties.

