UPDATED 6:46 AM PT – Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Wyoming state senator Anthony Bouchard announced his intention to run against congresswoman Liz Cheney in the 2022 primary election. Bouchard’s plan to run came after Cheney voted to impeach President Trump.

One America’s John Hines spoke to Bouchard and has this report from Washington.

