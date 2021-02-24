https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/41-illegal-migrants-found-hiding-in-tons-of-toxic-trash-raw/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Police found 41 migrants hidden in trucks and containers in the Port of Melilla, including four people who were found in a container full of glass for recycling, and one person who was found in a plastic bag containing toxic fly ash from an incinerator. https://t.co/mfThtXTaWC pic.twitter.com/L3rFr9a8pj
— ABC News (@ABC) February 24, 2021
Spanish police discover 41 illegal migrants hidden in tons of toxic trash.
Segment from Spanish government TV