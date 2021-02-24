https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/adam-kinzinger-suddenly-has-a-maga-primary-opponent/
Former Trump advisor Catalina Lauf to challenge Adam Kinzinger in 2022 primary
(WREX) — Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger sees his first primary opponent in Illinois’ 16th District. In a campaign video posted to Twitter, Catalina Lauf announces she will challenge Kinzinger.
“I never thought I’d primary a fellow Republican, but is Congressman Adam Kinzinger really a republican anymore?”
Lauf ran for the GOP ticket in Illinois 14th Congressional District in 2020. She placed third and received more than 20% of the vote. Jim Oberweis won the primary, but lost in the general election to Lauren Underwood.
Fake Republican Adam Kinzinger won’t put AMERICA FIRST— I will.
That’s why I’m challenging him for his seat in Congress
I am the daughter of LEGAL immigrants, a small business owner, & PROUDLY served in the Trump administration.
Let’s send Adam home! —> https://t.co/ZXSUw3X0VU pic.twitter.com/l34fqh9Fi5
— Catalina Lauf (@CatalinaLauf) February 23, 2021