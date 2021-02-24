https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/24/andrew-cuomos-team-responds-to-lindsey-boylans-sexual-harassment-allegations-by-disputing-a-claim-she-never-made/

Andrew Cuomo’s not having a great day, what with being accused of forcibly kissing and all-around sexually harassing former staffer Lindsey Boylan. It’s understandable that he’d be annoyed, and that his press team would release a statement registering his annoyance.

Here’s what his press secretary Caitlin Girouard had to say:

In a statement today, Cuomo press secretary Caitlin Girouard firmly denied former official Lindsey Boylan’s claims of Cuomo sexually harassing her in a Medium post: “As we said before, Ms. Boylan’s claims of inappropriate behavior are quite simply false.” https://t.co/O7N5jMUoAT — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) February 24, 2021

Current Cuomo sr. adviser John Maggiore, fmr. economy czar Howard Zemsky, and former press aides Dani Lever & Abbey Fashouer Collins also all denied on the record Boylan’s claim that Cuomo told her they should play strip poker on an Oct. 2017 flight: https://t.co/O7N5jMUoAT — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) February 24, 2021

Here are the flight logs, which actually prove @LindseyBoylan was on the plane. pic.twitter.com/gHcgmpnqEG — Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) February 24, 2021

Oh. Well, in that case … Andrew Cuomo’s still a dirtball.

According to @LindseyBoylan’s post, she doesn’t claim that she was alone with the governor, a single press aide and a trooper on the plane. She was stating where those indivudals were seating in relation to her. https://t.co/BSoRCF7hz2 — Josefa Velásquez (@J__Velasquez) February 24, 2021

Exactly:

Andrew Cuomo’s minions are disputing a claim that Boylan never made to begin with.

The only thing Cuomo proved by this release of flight logs, they were on a plane together, does not disprove @LindseyBoylan accusations, nowhere did she say they were the 4 on the flight! — Hope is eternal! (@Robin621k) February 24, 2021

Is there any mechanism for pointing out when Cuomo just openly lies like this? She didn’t claim those were the only four people on the plane. Why isn’t there some metric for just saying “Cuomo made a statement that was a lie.” — Kaelik (@Kaelikyear) February 24, 2021

Andrew Cuomo is a serial shirker of responsibility and accountability. Why should this be any different?

Cuomo’s defense is 1) releasing flight logs that bolster Boylan’s account and 2) lying about what she said https://t.co/1JcaYTw5rQ — 💫pro-whale dad💫 #RentFreezeNOW #defundNYPD (@krossny1) February 24, 2021

Everyone’s a liar but the governor. — Hayato Shiraiwa (@HayatoShiraiwa) February 24, 2021

The fact that Cuomo appears to be the one who’s lying here does nothing to bolster his credibility. But it does bolster Lindsey Boylan’s case that Cuomo’s bad news.

