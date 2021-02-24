https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/02/24/andrew-cuomos-week-just-got-a-lot-worse-former-aide-alleges-details-sexual-harassment-n1428014

“He stepped in front of me and kissed me on the lips,” writes Lindsey Boylan, a former top aide to Governor Andrew Cuomo. And with that, Cuomo’s very bad week got even worse.

Boylan’s allegations of sexual harassment are not new. She made them in Twitter postings last December. Cuomo denied them, and because Cuomo is a liberal Democrat who supports abortion, he was given a pass by the media and the #metoo movement.

The sharks were already smelling blood in the water following revelations about a coverup of the number of COVID nursing home deaths and a screaming tirade against a Democratic assemblyman. The sexual harassment claim appears to have opened the floodgates of opposition.

Politico:

In October 2017, Boylan said she was flying on Cuomo’s government jet back from an event in Western New York. “Let’s play strip poker,” she quoted the governor as saying as they were sitting facing each other, close enough that their knees almost touched, in the presence of a state trooper and press aide. She said she tried to brush off the comment, responding sarcastically, “That’s exactly what I was thinking.”

“Governor Andrew Cuomo has created a culture within his administration where sexual harassment and bullying is so pervasive that it is not only condoned but expected. His inappropriate behavior toward women was an affirmation that he liked you, that you must be doing something right,” Boylan wrote. “He used intimidation to silence his critics. And if you dared to speak up, you would face consequences.”

Other women on Cuomo’s staff ganged up on Boylan to protect their boss — even though several of them knew full well about the governor’s sexist behavior.

NRO:

She said she was warned by other staffers when she joined Cuomo’s administration in 2015 to “be careful around the Governor.” Boylan said his behavior “was all so normalized — particularly by Melissa DeRosa and other top women around him — that only now do I realize how insidious his abuse was.” She said she expects “the Governor and his top aides will attempt to further disparage me, just as they’ve done with Assemblymember Kim,” referencing Ron Kim, who recently accused the governor of bullying and threatening him.

The question now is how the media and the #metoo movement deals with Cuomo? Even the media can’t resist a story with sex and power and will likely dig in with relish, flaying the governor’s hypocrisy.

But what of Cuomo’s female enablers? Why won’t they be canceled? That they won’t prove that the #metoo movement is just another partisan arm of the Democratic Party who really doesn’t care about the well-being of women in the workplace. If they did, they would go after Cuomo’s female aides as hard as any Republican or corporate sexist — perhaps harder, given their betrayal of their sisters.

When Boylan’s allegations first surfaced in December, the celebrities who could be counted on to immediately bash any male accused of harassment were silent. We on the right are used to this. It’s part of the game. But if these women crusaders really wanted things to change, politics shouldn’t matter.

That it does should disappoint women who have suffered sexual harassment in the workplace and now know there is no one to fight for their cause.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

