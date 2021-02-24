https://www.dailywire.com/news/aoc-solicits-donations-after-traveling-to-texas-to-help-people-impacted-by-storm

Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) used her recent trip to Texas to solicit donations for her congressional campaign, according to an email blast she sent out.

AOC raised a few million dollars for Texas relief after a freak winter storm caused a temporary energy crisis in the Lone Star State, and later visited the state to briefly help support food banks.

In an email sent out by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for Congress, AOC blamed Republicans for the crisis in Texas, claiming that the “Republican-run government” decided to not prepare because they didn’t want to “cut into profits of their privatized energy system.”

In the email that she sent, AOC included three links to solicit donations for her campaign.

“The disaster in Texas is quite literally what happens when you don’t pass a Green New Deal,” the page that solicited donations stated. “The Green New Deal centers the creation of good, decent jobs, the public good, and environmental justice. Watch the video, and if you can, chip in to help us grow this movement and win.”

AOC also made news this week after she only mildly criticized President Joe Biden for opening a migrant detention facility for children. During the Trump-era, AOC demonized the administration for the same thing, falsely claiming that Trump was “running concentration camps on our southern border,” which she compared to the Holocaust.

“This is not okay, never has been okay, never will be okay – no matter the administration or party,” AOC started out. However, a short time later she started to change her tune, adding, “Our immigration system is built on a carceral framework. It’s no accident that challenging how we approach both these issues are considered ‘controversial’ stances. They require reimagining our relationship to each other and challenging common assumptions we take for granted.”

“It’s only 2 mos into this admin & our fraught, unjust immigration system will not transform in that time,” Ocasio-Cortez continued, in what appeared to be a reversal of her earlier statement, which was only a mild criticism compared to her over-the-top false claims made during the Trump-era. “That’s why bold reimagination is so impt. DHS shouldn’t exist, agencies should be reorganized, ICE gotta go, ban for-profit detention, create climate refugee status & more.”

