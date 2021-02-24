https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/540215-illinois-lawmakers-seek-partial-ban-of-grand-theft-auto-game-following

An Illinois state lawmaker wants to ban the sale of violent video games, including Grand Theft Auto, as carjackings have increased in the state.

Rep. Marcus Evans Jr., a Democrat, has introduced a bill that would amend a preexisting law banning certain video games from being sold to minors. His amendment would ban the sale of games with subject matter including “motor vehicle theft with a driver or passenger present,” according to the Chicago Sun Times. The amendment has yet to be voted on.

There have been renewed debates around the ban after carjackings among young people have gone up recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The bill would prohibit the sale of some of these games that promote the activities that we’re suffering from in our communities,” Evans said, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with carjacking on Monday. Days ago, there were two 15-year-olds arrested and charged with carjacking as well, Fox 32 Chicago reported.

A former police officer was also carjacked this past week. The young perpetrators were found, but the officer said “these guys feel like they are going to get right back out, especially since they are juveniles.”

Video games being a cause for violent acts in minors is a debated topic, with some believing a ban on violent video games for children would help decrease crime while others believe that video games do not contribute to aggressive acts in children.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

