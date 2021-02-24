https://www.the-sun.com/news/us-news/2396692/murder-suspect-cut-neighbors-heart-cooked-with-potatoes/

A CONVICTED felon is accused of murdering a neighbor, cooking her heart, and then murdering his uncle and a 4-year-old girl after being freed from jail.

Lawrence Paul Anderson, 42, allegedly admitted he murdered 41-year-old mother of two Andrea Lynn Blankenship and cut out her heart to cook it and eat it on February 9 in Chickasha, Oklahoma.

Lawrence Paul Anderson, 42, is accused of murdering his neighborCredit: Chickasha Police Department

The murder suspect allegedly admitted murdering mom-of-two Andrea Lynn BlankenshipCredit: Facebook

Anderson was released from prison on January 18 and had been living with his aunt Delsie Pye and uncle Leon Pye.

He is accused of killing his 67-year-old uncle and Kaeos Yates, 4, the couple’s granddaughter.

Anderson is also accused of stabbing his aunt as well.

According to the Oklahoman an agent of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation told a judge in a search warrant application: “He took the heart back to 214 West Minnesota, Chickasha.

“He cooked the heart with potatoes to feed to his family to release the demons.”

Police officers who arrived at the scene found Leon Pye dead while the 4-year-old girl was pronounced dead shortly afterwards in the ambulance.

It is reported Delsie Pye suffered injuries to both of her eyes.

Anderson was allegedly “throwing up” into pillows at the scene.

Officers are now planning to collect evidence from the family home, including “pots, pans and any utensils for cooking.”

The case has already sparked outrage as Anderson was released early from prison in January.

Anderson was first sentenced in 2006 for four years for attacking his girlfriend, pointing a gun at her and possessing crack cocaine but was released in less than two years.

He was back in prison in 2012 for dug-related offences and was out in five years.

4-year- old Kaeos Yates was pronounced dead in the ambulanceCredit: Facebook

Anderson is also accused of killing his 67-year-old uncle Leon PyeCredit: Facebook

In 2017 he had been sentenced to serve 20 years but was released in January, after three years.

Grady County District Attorney Jason Hicks said: “This has to be addressed by the Legislature, sooner rather than later, because more people are going to get killed,” according to the Oklahoman.

“The death penalty “is on the table,” he added.

