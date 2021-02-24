https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/540374-biden-announces-nominees-for-vacancies-on-postal-service-board

President BidenJoe BidenHoyer: House will vote on COVID-19 relief bill Friday Pence huddles with senior members of Republican Study Committee Powell pushes back on GOP inflation fears MORE on Wednesday announced three nominees to fill vacancies on the board of governors for the United State Postal Service, an agency that has in recent months come under intense scrutiny for mail delays.

Biden intends to nominate former deputy postmaster general Ron Stroman, former general counsel of the American Postal Workers Union Anton Hajjar, and CEO of the non-partisan National Vote at Home Institute Amber McReynolds.

The appointments require Senate confirmation. The board consists of nine members, and currently has three vacancies. If all three of Biden’s picks are confirmed, the majority of members on the board would be appointed by Democrats.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Louis DeJoyHouse Democrats call on Biden to fill Postal Service Board vacancies to pave way for ousting DeJoy Duckworth urges Biden to oust entire Postal Service board The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by TikTok – Day 1 goes to Dems as GOP fumes at Trump lawyers MORE, a Trump appointee, has faced calls to step down dating back to last year as members of both parties have raised concerns about the management of the Postal Service. The issue came to a head leading up to the 2020 election, as officials worried issues at the agency would lead to delays in sending and receiving the massive influx of mail-in ballots sparked by the pandemic.

DeJoy testified before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Wednesday, making his first appearance before the panel since a combative hearing last summer over his cost-cutting measures at the agency.

He acknowledged on Wednesday that the Postal Service experienced delivery delays that were particularly pronounced late last year during the holidays.

DeJoy told lawmakers that he expects to unveil a strategic plan for the Postal Service within the next few weeks. He confirmed that it may include changes to first-class mail, including transporting less of it by airplanes and lengthening the current two-day standard.

The White House’s highlighted Hajjar’s experience representing unions and union workers, and pointed to his pro bono legal work representing clients in employment discrimination cases.

McReynolds was billed by the White House as an election administration and policy expert. Prior to leading the National Vote at Home Institute, which focuses on improving vote-by-mail systems, she was the director of elections for the city and county of Denver, Colo. Her appointment comes as some Republicans weigh restricting mail-in voting.

Strom has experience in multiple roles in the House, including time spent as staff director for the Oversight and Reform committee and as a staffer at the Department of Transportation.

