UPDATED 6:39 AM PT – Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Democrats claim they are furious about the turmoil at the U.S. Capitol and are applauding the related indictments. In 2014, however, Joe Biden’s attorney general nominee Merrick Garland agreed to quash an arrest warrant and dismiss an indictment of a violent leftist who bombed the Senate Chambers in the 1980’s.

One America’s Richard Pollock spoke with Paul Kamenar of The National Legal and Policy Center about this hypocrisy and has more from Washington.

