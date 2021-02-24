https://www.oann.com/biden-canadian-prime-minister-skate-through-meeting-without-mentioning-axing-of-keystone-xl-pipeline/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-canadian-prime-minister-skate-through-meeting-without-mentioning-axing-of-keystone-xl-pipeline

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:51 AM PT – Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Joe Biden and Canada’s prime minister held their first meeting without making a single mention of their disagreement on the Keystone XL Pipeline.

On Tuesday, Biden spoke with Justin Trudeau virtually about the necessity to maintain good relations. The two touted their agreements on fighting so-called global warming and racism.

“We also doubled down on our efforts to tackle climate change. It was really, really encouraging,” Biden stated. “Now that the United States is back in the Paris (Climate) Agreement, we intend to demonstrate our leadership in order to spur other countries to raise their own ambitions.”

Like many countries around the world, Canada and the US are facing incredible challenges – from COVID-19, to climate change, to rising inequality. This is our time to act together. And that is what @POTUS Biden and I focused on today. More here: https://t.co/hoasKODKaA pic.twitter.com/ALl96cE2P1 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 24, 2021

However, they failed to talk about their spat last month over Biden’s decision to terminate construction on the international oil pipeline, which is essentially axing thousands of jobs. At the time, the Canadian prime minister slammed that decision by stating he was “disappointed” in the move to kill the $8 billion project.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

