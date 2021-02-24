https://www.oann.com/biden-canadian-prime-minister-skate-through-meeting-without-mentioning-axing-of-keystone-xl-pipeline/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-canadian-prime-minister-skate-through-meeting-without-mentioning-axing-of-keystone-xl-pipeline

President Joe Biden listens after holding a virtual meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

UPDATED 8:51 AM PT – Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Joe Biden and Canada’s prime minister held their first meeting without making a single mention of their disagreement on the Keystone XL Pipeline.

On Tuesday, Biden spoke with Justin Trudeau virtually about the necessity to maintain good relations. The two touted their agreements on fighting so-called global warming and racism.

“We also doubled down on our efforts to tackle climate change. It was really, really encouraging,” Biden  stated. “Now that the United States is back in the Paris (Climate) Agreement, we intend to demonstrate our leadership in order to spur other countries to raise their own ambitions.”

However, they failed to talk about their spat last month over Biden’s decision to terminate construction on the international oil pipeline, which is essentially axing thousands of jobs. At the time, the Canadian prime minister slammed that decision by stating he was “disappointed” in the move to kill the $8 billion project.

