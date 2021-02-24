https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/biden-cancels-trump-program-expel-illegals-sex-convictions/

In its effort to erase all things Trump, the Biden administration has canceled a program to find convicted sex criminals who are in the United States illegally and expel them.

Now a coalition of 18 attorneys general led by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is asking that the program be restored.

After all, as Human Events asked, “Why would anyone want sex offenders to remain in the country?”

WCIV-TV in Charleston, South Carolina, reported South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson was a signatory of a letter concerning the cancellation of Operation Talon to President Biden, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and acting Director of ICE Tae Johnson.

“We’re working hard to fight human trafficking and sex crimes in South Carolina and allowing convicted sex offenders who are here illegally to remain in our country makes absolutely no sense,” Wilson said. “These trafficking and sex crimes are repugnant to human decency generally and to children specifically.”

The attorneys general argue in the letter that the Biden move will encourage sexual predators who want to come into the U.S. illegally and worsen problems of sexual assault and trafficking in the immigrant community.

“According to data collected by Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, during the period from October 2014 to May 2018, ICE arrested 19,752 illegal aliens with criminal convictions for whom the most serious prior conviction was a conviction for a sex-related offense,” the letter warned.

The AGs of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and West Virginia also signed the letter.

Human Events said Biden “has made it clear that his number one mission as president is to undo everything the Trump administration accomplished over the last four years.”

“His newest cancellation simply does not make sense,” the analysis said.

“Though the program seems to be something everyone should support, it clearly isn’t.”

The letter said: “An increasing number of illegal aliens are entering the United States after having been previously convicted of sexual offenses. The cancellation of [Operation Talon] effectively broadcasts to the world that the United States is now a sanctuary jurisdiction for sexual predators. This message creates a perverse incentive for foreign sexual predators to seek to enter the United States illegally and assault more victims, both in the process of unlawful migration and after they arrive. It will also broadcast the message to other criminal aliens who have committed other offenses that any kind of robust enforcement against them is unlikely.”

The letter provides statistics on the overwhelming number of sex offenders found among illegal aliens. From 2014 to 2018, for example., 4,910 were convicted of child molestation, 1,724 of rape by force or weapon, 675 of exploiting children through sex performance and 637 with forcible sodomy offense against minors conviction.

“Because this data captures only the most serious prior conviction for each arrested alien, it likely undercounts the actual number of illegal aliens arrested with prior convictions for sex-related crimes,” the letter warned. “For example, in this database, an illegal alien previously convicted of both murder and rape would be reported only as a murderer, not a rapist as well.

“The decision to cancel the operation is baffling.”

