https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/biden-issues-proclamation-china-coronavirus-lies-first-sentences-orders-federal-flags-half-staff-based-lies/

The Biden gang want to keep COVID alive so they issued a proclamation to keep flags at half-staff. The problem is they lie about the China Coronavirus in the first few sentences alone.

The Biden gang issued a proclamation on Monday ordering government flags to be flown at half-staff over the next few days. The dictatorial group claimed:

As of this week during the dark winter of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 500,000 Americans have now died from the virus. That is more Americans who have died in a single year of this pandemic than in World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War combined. On this solemn occasion, we reflect on their loss and on their loved ones left behind. We, as a Nation, must remember them so we can begin to heal, to unite, and find purpose as one Nation to defeat this pandemic.

Of course, China Joe can’t refer to the China coronavirus as the China coronavirus.

TRENDING: “Irrefutable Proof Is Coming Soon – We Are NOT Done” – Sidney Powell Responds to Supreme Court Decision to Ignore Election Fraud

In addition, one problem with this proclamation, the number of deaths recorded by the media and the medical community, is questionable. We’ve refuted these numbers over the past year. In one post we pointed out that the CDC claimed that only 6% of the deaths were those people who died exclusively from the coronavirus. The rest were deaths were people with COVID, not exclusively from COVID. This post woke up America to the bogus reporting of the China coronavirus in our country:

We also reported that because the number of deaths reportedly due to the China coronavirus is questionable, that the real measurement to see the impact of COVID on the US was to compare total deaths in 2020 to prior years. So we did this and found out that the number of deaths did not change materially between years with the exception of New York and New Jersey.

These two states, run by Democrat governors, mandated COVID patients be placed in nursing homes and similar facilities and this caused a massive increase in deaths as a result:

Finally, Biden lies when he claims “more Americans who have died in a single year of this pandemic than in World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War combined”.



According to Wikipedia, the US lost 116,516 Americans in World War I, 405,399 in World War II, and 58,209 in the Vietnam War. These total to over 580,000 Americans.

Biden can’t talk, he can’t count, but he sure can lie.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

