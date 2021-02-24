https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/big-media-drops-garbage-report-promoting-lie-no-election-fraud-2020-rebuttal/

The media is now using a report from a Defense contractor to establish the notion that there was no election fraud in the 2020 election.

Here’s why they are wrong.

A report is being passed around by Big Media that claims due to a study that there was no election fraud in the 2020 election.

The Washington Times reported on it:

TRENDING: Warning for America: The Four Steps of Marxist Takeover Were Activated in 2020

A research nonprofit says it did an extensive examination of 2020 voting data in eight swing states and concluded “evidence of fraud or compromise was not found.” The highly technical 43-page study was produced by The MITRE Corp. and its National Election Security Lab in McLean, Virginia. The “Bald Eagle” team’s paper, self-funded in the “public interest,” MITRE says, is an independent voice against former President Donald Trump’s repeated allegations of widespread fraud that stole the election for President Biden. MITRE boasts a long history of contracts with the Defense Department and other agencies to run research centers and contribute to developing an array of new systems. Its key election finding is that machines did not switch votes — a major allegation from Mr. Trump’s legal team and his “Stop the Steal” movement.

MITRE is a Defense Department and CIA contractor. This should raise some eyebrows enough to debunk the entire story.

MITRE’s clients lost revenues due to President Trump getting the US out of never-ending wars. These entities made money on sales during wars. They didn’t like President Trump because they weren’t making money with Trump’s policies. It maybe isn’t a surprise that MITRE produced this report that can be found here.

The report has five conclusions in its Executive Summary which we provide rebuttals for below. But first here are our top five election fraud issues for comparison with MITRE’s.

TGP’s Top Five Examples of Election Fraud in the 2020 Election

1 – The high-level observation that there is no way Biden beat the number of votes from Obama’s record-setting 2008 campaign and Hillary’s 2016 campaign due to the level of observed enthusiasm at Biden events and the Democrat party:

2 – Republicans were not allowed to review vote counts in Philadelphia, Detroit, Atlanta, Phoenix, and Las Vegas. The elections should have been invalidated right then and there and numerous people arrested.



3 – There was evidence of thousands of pre-printed ballots.

4. The drop and roll – ballot drops in the middle of the night for Joe Biden. Then a defined pattern that prevented President Trump from taking the lead after that.

5. All states in question are doing everything they can to prevent a forensic review of machines and especially ballots since the 2020 election.

MITRE’s Five Reasons why the 2020 Election Wasn’t Fraudulent

1. Georgia Ballot Harvesting

Bald Eagle used two statistical analysis methods to research the allegations of ballot harvesting in Georgia. The first compared the number of ballots requested by mail to the number of ballots returned for each county in Georgia. The second examined addresses in Georgia that received multiple absentee ballots. After researching ballot return rates and addresses with multiple accepted ballots in Georgia, the team found no anomalous points through its analysis. There were no suspicious indicators of ballot harvesting.

This is only one fraudulent activity in the election and yet we have evidence there was harvesting of ballots in Georgia, and this claim is not accurate:

2 Signs of Vote Flipping

• A fingerprinting analysis technique derived from Klimek et al. [11] graphs the percentage of votes for the winner vs. the percentage turnout in a district. The resulting graph is a “fingerprint” of the election that can be used to detect certain types of electoral problems, including vote flipping, ballot box stuffing, and ballot harvesting. Using election fingerprinting for the counties in Georgia, the team saw no signs of vote flipping or ballot box stuffing. Statistical evidence derived using a quantitative technique, which is similar to fingerprinting, supports a finding that these analytic techniques do not demonstrate fraud.

This is truly one of the weakest accusations in the MITRE report. There is no way the many patterns of votes could have emanated without fraudulent activities being reported – see Solomon’s work in key states below, for example:

3. Dominion Machine Issues

• Widespread vote manipulation by Dominion machines would likely be reflected in the election results data in the form of unexpected spikes in Democratic support that appear in counties using Dominion machines. To determine if any anomalous increases in Democratic support occurred in these counties, the team compared the election results data provided by eight key states in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections. Bald Eagle split the data into two sets – one set consisting of the 318 counties that used Dominion machines, and one set consisting of the 333 counties that did not, as determined by data from the Verified Voting Foundation. Researching allegations of vote flipping with Dominion voting machines, the team found there was no statistical difference in the results from ballot machines from different vendors. The claim that Dominion machines artificially inflated results to Joseph Biden, Jr.’s advantage is not supported in the election results data.

Biden won Dominion-using counties by about two points overall compared with his 0.5-point margin in non-Dominion counties.

The whole country has reported on the numerous issues with Dominion. Their claims that their machines were not connected to the Internet were invalid per numerous events. This and other questions and observations lead us to question these results.

4. The Drop and Roll

• After allegations that more than 100,000 votes were fraudulently dumped for Biden in Michigan, the team downloaded preliminary results from the Michigan Secretary of State’s website and compared each county’s preliminary results to the 2016 results. Antrim County appeared as an outlier because its support for the Democratic candidate appeared during a brief period of time to have nearly doubled from 2016 to 2020. After investigating Antrim County in Michigan for data anomalies that created temporary unusual increases in votes for Mr. Biden, the team found that the issues were caused by user error, which was discovered and corrected quickly and did not have an impact on the official election results.

The MITRE report neglected to address the vans dropping off ballots in Detroit at 4 am and the observations in the Drop and Roll video above:

5. Butler County PA Ballot Issue

• In October 2020, local news out of Pittsburgh published an article about the Butler County Elections Director stating that the United States Postal Service had lost an unknown number of mail-in ballots. In the days leading up to the statement released by the Butler County Elections Director, the mail-in ballot return rate for Butler County, PA (according to data collected from the Election Returns for Pennsylvania website) was significantly lower than the other counties in Pennsylvania. The team conducted iterative and daily analysis of the return rates, and although many requested mail-in ballots were lost in Butler County, PA, the overall return rate of ballots leading up to Election Day fell in the expected range of all other counties in Pennsylvania. No evidence of nefarious or fraudulent activities was identified.

MITRE acknowledges that there were ballots lost in Butler County. They claim it wasn’t much. What we know is President Trump had a rally in Butler County and had 58,000 people there, Biden couldn’t get ten people to fill circles at this silly small events:

In summary, MITRE’s analysis of voter fraud was selective and limited. There is plenty of evidence of fraud, manipulation, or uncorrected errors across the country.

The solution is to let us see the ballots and let’s perform a forensic review so we can all find out what the results are when counting valid votes. If there was no fraud why are the Democrats fighting this?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

