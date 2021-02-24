https://bigleaguepolitics.com/big-tech-is-now-censoring-content-for-amplifying-narratives-that-undermine-faith-in-nato/

The Biden regime is openly plotting with Big Tech giants to devastate the 1st Amendment in order to remove any vaccine skepticism from monolithic social media platforms.

Reuters broke the news about the conspiracy that is ongoing between the White House and tech corporations such as Facebook, Google and Twitter to remove content skeptical of COVID-19 vaccines that are experimental, dangerous and unproven from their monopoly platforms.

“Disinformation that causes vaccine hesitancy is going to be a huge obstacle to getting everyone vaccinated and there are no larger players in that than the social media platforms,” said the source close to the White House who spoke confidentially to Reuters.

“We are talking to them … so they understand the importance of misinformation and disinformation and how they can get rid of it quickly,” they added.

They are hoping that social media platforms will crush any dissent to the White House’s aggressive pro-vax agenda. They want 1st Amendment-protected speech to be stifled by corporate entities like Facebook and Google to prevent the people from having the means to resist Big Pharma’s agenda.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) is pressuring the platforms publicly for not implementing enough Big Brother censorship. He recently criticized Big Tech for hosting “dangerous conspiracy theories, COVID-19 disinformation and malign foreign propaganda.”

There is also an academic push to manifest the Orwellian nightmare completely, as Big League Politics has reported:

Two academics argued in DefenseOne last week for a government takeover of social media to institute total censorship of dissident beliefs, seizing upon the mostly-peaceful protests in Jan. 6 to push this heinously unconstitutional power grab. “Even though the companies that run these platforms are displaying a new willingness to police them, up to and including banning the worst offenders, claims that U.S. tech companies can self-regulate and moderate dangerous content comprehensively should be regarded with extreme skepticism,” wrote authors Divya Ramjee and Elsa Kania. While many people on the Right have called for the revocation of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act in order to combat the problem of tech censorship, these women are demanding more government regulations to compel additional censorship. “New rules must be introduced for the algorithms that decide what users see and for the data these companies collect for themselves, as well as data scraping by third parties,” they wrote, calling for absolute thought control imposed on Big Tech by the federal government.

These powerful entities are openly conspiring to destroy the rights of the people and put the Bill of Rights and Constitution into the ashbin of history. Until they are held accountable for their crimes, America will never be great again.

