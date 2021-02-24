https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2021/02/bill-federer-the-capitol-riots-may-have-been-an-alinsky-esque-setup-by-the-left

For many Conservatives, the events of January 6th didn’t pass the smell test. Something seemed off. Think about it: There had been hundreds of humungous MAGA rallies, if not thousands, all across the country that were 100% peaceful. Not rioting. No looting. No issues with police. No issues at all. Through all that time, the Mainstream Media and the Democrats continued to paint Trump supporters as violent extremists.

Contrast this with the actually violent Left, as exemplified with the Black Lives Matter and Antifa riots over the summer that were deemed “mostly peaceful.” We saw buildings burned down, violent attacks against police officers and small business owners, as well as some of the most hateful and inciting rhetoric that we’ve seen in my lifetime.

So when the Capitol Riots of January 6th hit, something seemed off. The kind of violence we witnessed was something more reminiscent of what was going on in Portland, Seattle or any number of the BLM riots from the summer. This was not what we’ve come to know as the typical MAGA rally. Could it be that this was all a setup by the Left to rid America of Donald Trump supporters once and for all?

During this episode of Freedom One-On-One, historian and author Bill Federer explains that there’s actually historical precedence for setups such as what this event might be. He takes it back to the tactics of Saul Alinsky: “”Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it. Cut off the support network and isolate the target from sympathy. Go after people and not institutions; people hurt faster than institutions. (This is cruel, but very effective. Direct, personalized criticism and ridicule works.)”

This is exactly the result of the January 6th riots, except on a massive widespread scale. With this one event, the Democrats were able to point all Conservative Trump supporters as violent extremists, even going so far as to call us domestic terrorists. All the events of 2020 that led up to this event seem just too perfect to be simply a coincidence. Could someone be pulling the strings behind the scenes?

Federer gave several examples of similar setups in recent American history. We know that there were Antifa members impersonating MAGA supporters in the crowd. To what extent was this just a rally gone of the rails vs an organized setup by Leftist groups like BLM or Antifa? We may never know. However, it cannot be denied that it’s not out of the realm of possibility, there’s historical precedent and there’s actually evidence that this might be the case.

As Conservatives, we cannot allow the Left to control the narrative about us. We are not violent extremists. We are not domestic terrorists. We are not insurrectionists. We are simply Americans who love this country and want our elected officials to support and defend the Constitution from enemies foreign and domestic.

