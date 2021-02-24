https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/breaking-gamestop-stock-back-news-way-close-reddit-crashes-users-response/

Gamestop stock is back in the news. At close today the stock went way up resulting in Reddit users responding so much that they took Reddit down.

At close today the Gamestop stock was on fire. The stock was up nearly 50% at close at $91.71. Currently, the stock is up another 62% at $154.26 per share.

The response was so exciting that the reaction on Reddit caused that site to go down:

What is going on with Gamestop? Looks like Deep State elites can’t stop it.

