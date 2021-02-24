https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/can-reform-fbi-behaves-like-gestapo/

FBI arrests Roger Stone at his home and Gestapo officials

Short answer–I doubt it. But it is a legitimate question to raise because there are still some patriots serving within the ranks of the FBI who are beyond distraught over the gross politicization of their once proud, respected organization. Some of the men and women with 20 years in are simply counting days and hours until they can punch out. There is genuine, deep seated hatred for Christopher Wray and his coterie of lackeys eager to suckle on the teat of the Deep State.

The final straw for many in the bureau is the dishonest response to the January 6 swarm at the U.S. Capitol. For starters, the FBI had intelligence about Antifa’s plans to infiltrate the crowds of Trump supporters and incite violence. But the FBI also was manipulating some of the very groups labeled as “white supremacists”, e.g. the Proud Boys.

Proud Boy President, Enrique “Henry” Tarrio, we now know has been an FBI provocateur/informant since 2013:

Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys extremist group, has a past as an informer for federal and local law enforcement, repeatedly working undercover for investigators after he was arrested in 2012, according to a former prosecutor and a transcript of a 2014 federal court proceeding obtained by Reuters. TRENDING: Warning for America: The Four Steps of Marxist Takeover Were Activated in 2020 In the Miami hearing, a federal prosecutor, a Federal Bureau of Investigation agent and Tarrio’s own lawyer described his undercover work and said he had helped authorities prosecute more than a dozen people in various cases involving drugs, gambling and human smuggling. Tarrio, in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, denied working undercover or cooperating in cases against others. “I don’t know any of this,’” he said, when asked about the transcript. “I don’t recall any of this.”

This is an old ploy of the FBI. Use an informant or cooperator to infiltrate a group. Once inside that person can become the spark for enticing other members to commit criminal acts. For example, the “infiltrator” could start talking up the need to carry weapons to a protest and be prepared to fight an outside agitators, such as Antifa. He could even provide money and weapons to make it happen. Anybody who embraces the idea and agrees to act is now entrapped. Once the suckers are arrested and locked up the FBI gets to take a victory lap and claim it stopped terrorism. See how it works?

Was Tarrio used to set up Proud Boys at the Capitol on January 6? Was Tarrio the idea guy who encouraged actions that subsequently created legal risk for those who tried to carry them out. And Tarrio? He was conveniently out of the picture, having been arrested shortly after arriving in DC on January 4th and kept away from the mayhem at the Capitol.

While the FBI leadership is doing everything in their power to paint honest, law-abiding Trump supporters as nascent terrorists eager to impose Ku Klux Klan rule across the nation, the frontline agents who are doing the interviews of “persons” of interest are coming up with nothing from the Trump folks. No evidence of planning, coordinating or executing violence.

What some are finding is that Antifa people–more than several dozen–were paid to go to Washington, DC and incite violence. But there is an unanswered question–will this evidence see the light of day? If Christopher Wray, the FBI Director, has his way it will be buried and kept from the public. He will give it the Hunter Biden laptop treatment.

I return to the question I posed as the title of this piece–Can the FBI Stop Acting Like a Modern Day Gestapo? The Gestapo was a highly politicized “police” force.

The Gestapo had the authority to investigate cases of treason, espionage, sabotage and criminal attacks on the Nazi Party and Germany. The basic Gestapo law passed by the government in 1936 gave the Gestapo carte blanche to operate without judicial review—in effect, putting it above the law. The Gestapo was specifically exempted from responsibility to administrative courts, where citizens normally could sue the state to conform to laws.

I never imagined the day would come where I would be serious about comparing the FBI to the GESTAPO. But that day has come. We already have clear evidence of their criminal conduct in the cases of General Michael Flynn, Carter Page, George Papadopolous and Roger Stone. Now we learn that the FBI, without a court order, is seizing the phone records of private citizens and members of Congress without a court order. It is an organization out of control and must be reined-in.

But that requires some legislators and judges with spine–a trait sorely lacking in Washington, DC at the moment. When you have Republican Leaders like Liz Cheney endorsing this outrage and fueling the lie that Trump supporters are white supremacists that must be extirpated, how can you expect any Democrat to step forward and protest.

I leave you with one simple recommendation–if the FBI contacts you and asks to talk tell them “NO.” Refuse to cooperate in any way. The FBI is no longer your friend.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

