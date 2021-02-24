https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/church-jesus-christ-latter-day-saints-sued-alleged-sexual-abuse/

(AP) — SALT LAKE CITY — David Hiser felt sick to his stomach when he learned that a man he says sexually abused him in his childhood had been convicted of molesting someone else before him and was still allowed to be a youth leader in his church where the abuse occurred.

The revelation came during a recent period of awakening during which Hiser confronted the impact the sexual abuse he alleges happened in the 1980s had on his life — all of it at the hands of a youth leader in an Oregon congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Hiser, 51, filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the religion to which he still belongs, alleging the Utah-based faith failed to protect him despite warning signs.

