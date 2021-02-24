https://www.oann.com/cia-dir-nominee-u-s-must-prevent-iran-from-developing-nuclear-weapons/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=cia-dir-nominee-u-s-must-prevent-iran-from-developing-nuclear-weapons

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 24: William Burns, nominee for Central Intelligence Agency director, arrives for his Senate Select Intelligence Committee confirmation hearing in Russell Senate Office Building on February 24, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Burns is a career diplomat who most recently served as Deputy Secretary of State in the Obama administration. (Photo by Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images)

If confirmed, Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Central Intelligence Agency vowed to give straight-forward intelligence on Iran. During the Senate Intelligence Committee Hearing Wednesday, William Burns told lawmakers he does not believe Iran can be trusted with a nuclear weapon.

Burns also stressed the U.S. needs to keep doing everything it can to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

“I learned that good intelligence, delivered with honesty and integrity, is America’s first line of defense,” Burns said. “I learned that intelligence professionals have to tell policymakers what they need to hear, even if they don’t want to hear it. And I learned that politics must stop where intelligence work begins.”

Meanwhile, Biden is expected to try to re-join the Iran Nuclear Deal. The Trump administration pulled the U.S. out of it back in 2018.

