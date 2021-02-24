https://www.oann.com/cia-dir-nominee-u-s-must-prevent-iran-from-developing-nuclear-weapons/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=cia-dir-nominee-u-s-must-prevent-iran-from-developing-nuclear-weapons

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:05 PM PT – Wednesday, February 24, 2021

If confirmed, Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Central Intelligence Agency vowed to give straight-forward intelligence on Iran. During the Senate Intelligence Committee Hearing Wednesday, William Burns told lawmakers he does not believe Iran can be trusted with a nuclear weapon.

Iran must remain under full sanctions as long as they pursue nuclear ambitions, sponsor terrorists, and hold hostages. I hope that, if confirmed, Mr. Burns will stand by his original statements about the threat Iran poses to our national security.https://t.co/nnHGw5o0V2 — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) February 24, 2021

Burns also stressed the U.S. needs to keep doing everything it can to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

“I learned that good intelligence, delivered with honesty and integrity, is America’s first line of defense,” Burns said. “I learned that intelligence professionals have to tell policymakers what they need to hear, even if they don’t want to hear it. And I learned that politics must stop where intelligence work begins.”

Meanwhile, Biden is expected to try to re-join the Iran Nuclear Deal. The Trump administration pulled the U.S. out of it back in 2018.

