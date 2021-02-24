https://www.the-sun.com/news/2397833/cnn-reporter-blasted-comments-tiger-woods-crash/

A CNN reporter has been blasted for saying he’s “not surprised” by the Tiger Woods crash “because painkillers are part of his life.”

The 45-year-old golf ace was pulled from the wreckage of an SUV he was driving before being transferred to hospital by paramedics in Los Angeles.

Follow our Tiger Woods live blog for all the latest news and stories…

8

Woods was in a crash on Tuesday morningCredit: AP:Associated Press

8

Scholes made the comments on CNNCredit: CNN

8

Woods is currently in hospital after undergoing surgeryCredit: AP:Associated Press

He had emergency surgery last night after firefighters had to cut him from wreckage at an accident hotspot in Rancho Palos Verdes shortly after 7.15am on Tuesday.

Woods reportedly hit a raised central reservation at “speed”, smashed through a street sign, hit a tree and then flipped a $50,000 Genesis GV80 SUV several times.

Following the shocking news, CNN anchor Andy Scholes said he was “not entirely surprised” by what happened.

He was asked by fellow host, Brianna Keilar, for his response on what happened on Tuesday afternoon.

8

Scholes is a sports anchor for the outletCredit: CNN

8

The vehicle was seen on it’s sideCredit: TheImageDirect.com

“Stunned, I guess, but not entirely surprised by what we’re seeing here.

“Tiger, back in 2017, was found by police pulled over to the side of the road, asleep in his car,” he said.

“He had said he had taken a lot of painkillers at that time because we all know Tiger has undergone a lot of surgeries over the years and painkillers have become a part of his life.”

Following the insensitive comments, viewers swarmed to social media to tell Scholes what they thought.

8

The vehicle was crashed in a grassy areaCredit: AFP or licensors

8

Woods was in the area for a golf tournament

One user told the anchor that his commentary was “disrespectful,” while another said he gave a “low-life statement.”

Scholes then profusely began to apologize on Twitter, replying to individual tweets saying “Sorry didn’t mean for it to come out that way.”

One person tweeted: “Just not the time or place. Particularly now, when false information spreads like wild fire,” to which Scholes replied: “Completely agree. Again sorry for the way that came out.”

He also retweeted footage of Woods with Dwayne Wade just one day before the crash, which had the caption ” prayers out to tiger woods.”

8

A crane was used to lift up the Genesis GV80 SUVCredit: EPA

It has been reported that Woods was running about 30 minutes late to meet NFL stars Drew Brees and Justin Herbert for a lesson and photoshoot at the Rolling Hill Country Club.

The star is said to have appeared “agitated and impatient” and almost smashed into a TV director’s car as he left an exclusive resort after becoming “blocked in” by another driver.

However, Deputy Gonzales said the star was calm when he arrived at he crash scene.

He said: “He was able to speak to me. He seemed calm and lucid. I kept Mr Woods calm until LA County fire department arrived on the scene.

“He told me his name was Tiger, and at that point I immediately recognized him.

“I do think the fact that he was wearing a seat belt and that the vehicle safety features worked as designed by the manufacturer likely resulted in either reducing his injury or saving his life.”

TIGER’S BATTLE Tiger ‘may never get mobility back’ & narrowly avoided leg being AMPUTATED CANNIBAL KILLER Murder suspect ‘cut out neighbor’s heart and cooked it with potatoes’ HOW NOVEL Hilary Clinton writes novel about ‘dangerously out of control’ US government COVID TRAGEDY Dad-of-4, 48, died of Covid after getting Pfizer jab 2 days before diagnosis Exclusive SHAMELESS Husband ‘who pushed pregnant wife off cliff’ returns to scene for tribute

Doctors said Woods suffered “comminuted” fractures in the upper and lower parts of the tibia and fibula – meaning the breaks had led to bone splintering.

They fitted metal rods, screws and pins to his shattered right shinbone and calf bone following the crash.

He was this morning said to be “awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room” as footage of him emerged behind the wheel which was filmed just before the crash.

CCTV of Tiger Woods driving minutes before horror crash that left him in hospital

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

