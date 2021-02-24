https://thehill.com/homenews/house/540367-connolly-to-gop-lawmakers-i-will-not-be-lectured-by-people-who-voted-to

Rep. Gerry ConnollyGerald (Gerry) Edward ConnollyHouse Democrats call on Biden to fill Postal Service Board vacancies to pave way for ousting DeJoy Trump’s assault on the federal government isn’t over LIVE COVERAGE: House votes to impeach Trump after Capitol insurrection MORE (D-Va.) during a House panel on Wednesday pushed back against GOP lawmakers’ claims of partisanship in calls to remove Trump-appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Louis DeJoyHouse Democrats call on Biden to fill Postal Service Board vacancies to pave way for ousting DeJoy Duckworth urges Biden to oust entire Postal Service board The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by TikTok – Day 1 goes to Dems as GOP fumes at Trump lawyers MORE, with the Virginia congressman saying he would “not be lectured by people,” who voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The exchange came during DeJoy’s hearing before the House Oversight and Reform Committee over his cost-cutting measures implemented in the months leading up to the November election.

Connolly was among the 80 Democratic lawmakers who earlier this month called on President Biden Joe BidenHoyer: House will vote on COVID-19 relief bill Friday Pence huddles with senior members of Republican Study Committee Powell pushes back on GOP inflation fears MORE to fill three vacancies on the U.S. Postal Service’s Board of Governors, which would pave the way to potentially remove DeJoy from his position.

ADVERTISEMENT

In one part of the hearing, Connolly addressed remarks made by Rep. Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel JordanThe Memo: Biden bets big on immigration The Memo: Limbaugh’s divisive legacy GOP lawmakers mourn death of Rush Limbaugh MORE (R-Ohio), who argued that previous scrutiny over DeJoy’s performance was a politically motivated “charade,” leading up to the election.

Jordan specifically pointed out that DeJoy around the time of his August committee hearing “had protesters banging on pots and pans outside” his house, with many calling for him to resign.

“You were the worst guy on the planet last time you were here. I just want to know what’s changed,” Jordan asked.

DeJoy responded, “Well, we had an election.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Connolly responded by accusing Jordan of “gaslighting,” while drawing attention away from the mail delays.

“All the gaslighting that we just heard does not change facts,” Connolly said, adding that it was former President Trump Donald TrumpRomney: ‘Pretty sure’ Trump would win 2024 GOP nomination if he ran for president Pence huddles with senior members of Republican Study Committee Trump says ‘no doubt’ Tiger Woods will be back after accident MORE himself who started ramping up unsupported claims last summer that voting by mail was rampant with massive voter fraud.

“The point is, it was Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, who was planting the idea, aided and abetted by disruptive changes proposed by a new postmaster general and a compliant board of governors that actually eroded public confidence in the ability to vote by mail,” Connolly argued. “That wasn’t a Democratic narrative, that was a Republican narrative by the president of the United States and his enablers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Connolly then responded to earlier comments from Rep. Jody Hice Jody Brownlow Hice42 GOP lawmakers press for fencing around Capitol to be removed Georgia elections chief refutes election claims in letter to Congress READ: The Republicans who voted to challenge election results MORE (R-Ga.), who defended DeJoy from what he called “unfounded” allegations from some Democrats that the postmaster general deliberately sabotaged mail-in voting ahead of the November election.

Connolly said, “I didn’t vote to overturn an election, and I will not be lectured by people who did about partisanship.”

Both Hice and Jordan were among the GOP lawmakers who voted in favor of rejecting slates of President Biden electors from Arizona and Pennsylvania over unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud that altered the outcome of the elections.

DeJoy, a major GOP donor who previously worked as a logistic company executive, began enacting measures like removing mail sorting machines after becoming postmaster general in June.

He then put further cost-cutting initiatives on hold until after the November elections to address criticism that the changes were intended to undermine the practice of mail-in voting, which a record number of people relied on for the 2020 election amid the pandemic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

