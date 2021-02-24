https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/24/critical-race-theory-is-todays-chinese-exclusion-act-chinese-american-association-comes-out-swinging-against-anti-racist-push/

As Twitchy recently reported, teachers in Oregon (and elsewhere) underwent training to show them how to avoid the white supremacy inherent in math classes. In case you missed it, there’s a guide to “dismantling white supremacy in math classrooms,” such as disposing of the idea that the focus is on getting the “right” answer and no longer having students “show their work.”

As we also reported, San Francisco’s school board is eliminating the selective admissions process at Lowell High School and replacing it with a lottery-based system; this was reportedly the last school in the district to look at academic achievement in deciding admissions. Why? Because admitting students based on merit is racist and the “antithesis of fair.”

One minority has had enough, and the Chinese American Citizens Alliance of Greater New York has come out with a blistering letter against critical race theory.

The oldest Chinese-American association has announced a revolt against critical race theory. Many fled the Cultural Revolution in their home country—and they’re not going to fall victim to the New Cultural Revolution in this country. Welcome to the fight, friends. Swords up! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/JFxUeAVNPG — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 24, 2021

That is *quite* the letter. https://t.co/5NiUUFDDIF — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 24, 2021

Read the whole thing if you have a chance, but here are some excerpts:

Critical Race Theory (CRT) is a hateful, divisive, manipulative fraud. CRT appears in our workplaces under the cover of implicit bias/sensitivity training. It infiltrates our schools pretending to be culturally/ethnically responsive pedagogy, with curricula such as the New York Times’ 1619 Project and Seattle’s ethnomathematics. Hate groups, with allies in politics, the press and education, pass CRT off as anti-racism and diversity, equity and inclusion, but CRT is exactly the opposite. From its very roots, CRT is racist, repressive, discriminatory, and divisive. … Chinese Americans are people of color and therefore start from the oppressed side of CRT’s binary. But as we overcome discrimination and achieve upward mobility, we are now White by adjacency. In New York City, Black Lives Matter rioters with CRT signs assaulted our rally supporting merit-based education. We have come into CRT’s crosshair. … One way or another, CRT wants to get rid of too many Asians in good schools. Asians are over-represented. CRT is today’s Chinese Exclusion Act. CRT is the real hate crime against Asians.

Wow, that’s good.

I LOVE THIS. Why should Asian Americans roll over and accept this crap? They have contributed so much to the USA and now they are being openly punished for being high achievers and go-getters. Universities dumbing down the quality of their applicants is dishonest and an own goal. — Sapienta (@Sapienta4) February 24, 2021

We should demand that CRT lessons be handed out in little red books – make the Leftists go big or go home and be obvious of their intentions — CXA340 (@CXA340) February 24, 2021

Chinese Americans won’t be lectured to by cultural-Marxists. That’s real justice. — matthew miller, tribeless (@Mattmilladb8) February 24, 2021

How do we fight it? It will have to be together which is how they are getting away with this now. They preyed upon people easily manipulated. — Kath (@Kath41574850) February 24, 2021

Times like these and events like these show us who’s on our side. Let us forge new alliances as we fight the woke mob, now the single biggest threat to our survival. — Liberal Frontier (@LiberalFrontier) February 24, 2021

@realchrisrufo great news. Time to get Vietnamese and Cuban Americans in on the fight too. They know what CRT is better than most! — Recover Republic (@RecoverRepub) February 24, 2021

It’s really amazing. If you are successful and happy, you are no longer considered your race, but white. Think about that. They’re telling us that the only way to be a POC is to be unsuccessful and miserable. — Joe Reynolds (@joecam75) February 24, 2021

Remember the Washington Post’s hot take on “multiracial Whiteness” to explain minority Trump supporters? “America’s racial divide is not simply between Whites and non-Whites. Thinking in terms of multiracial whiteness helps us recognize that much of today’s political rift is a division between those who are drawn to and remain invested in a politics of whiteness and those who seek something better.”

I’m actually starting to feel some hope… Someone give me a reality check. — Teddy (@BullMooseWhen) February 24, 2021

Word to your freaking mother! Yes! pic.twitter.com/5vA65Vyfnw — PleasantSoil (@pleasantsoil) February 24, 2021

Yup, they know the warning flags of communism when they see them. Asian grandmas not putting up with this shit. ⚔️ ⚔️ — Nick Lombardi (@NovelistNick) February 24, 2021

This is such a huge, huge electoral vulnerability for the left, particularly with their push for open borders. A virtual trojan horse. Conservatives need to pound this issue 24/7, 365 days a year, from now till Sunday. — The Enlightenment Rocked (@the_enligh) February 24, 2021

Yep.

Related:

Biden Justice Department drops suit against Yale alleging discrimination against white and Asian applicants https://t.co/SfIxnwT63o — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 4, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

