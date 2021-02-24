https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/24/critical-race-theory-is-todays-chinese-exclusion-act-chinese-american-association-comes-out-swinging-against-anti-racist-push/

As Twitchy recently reported, teachers in Oregon (and elsewhere) underwent training to show them how to avoid the white supremacy inherent in math classes. In case you missed it, there’s a guide to “dismantling white supremacy in math classrooms,” such as disposing of the idea that the focus is on getting the “right” answer and no longer having students “show their work.”

As we also reported, San Francisco’s school board is eliminating the selective admissions process at Lowell High School and replacing it with a lottery-based system; this was reportedly the last school in the district to look at academic achievement in deciding admissions. Why? Because admitting students based on merit is racist and the “antithesis of fair.”

One minority has had enough, and the Chinese American Citizens Alliance of Greater New York has come out with a blistering letter against critical race theory.

Read the whole thing if you have a chance, but here are some excerpts:

Critical Race Theory (CRT) is a hateful, divisive, manipulative fraud.

CRT appears in our workplaces under the cover of implicit bias/sensitivity training. It infiltrates our schools pretending to be culturally/ethnically responsive pedagogy, with curricula such as the New York Times’ 1619 Project and Seattle’s ethnomathematics. Hate groups, with allies in politics, the press and education, pass CRT off as anti-racism and diversity, equity and inclusion, but CRT is exactly the opposite. From its very roots, CRT is racist, repressive, discriminatory, and divisive.

Chinese Americans are people of color and therefore start from the oppressed side of CRT’s binary. But as we overcome discrimination and achieve upward mobility, we are now White by adjacency. In New York City, Black Lives Matter rioters with CRT signs assaulted our rally supporting merit-based education. We have come into CRT’s crosshair.

One way or another, CRT wants to get rid of too many Asians in good schools. Asians are over-represented. CRT is today’s Chinese Exclusion Act. CRT is the real hate crime against Asians.

Wow, that’s good.

Remember the Washington Post’s hot take on “multiracial Whiteness” to explain minority Trump supporters? “America’s racial divide is not simply between Whites and non-Whites. Thinking in terms of multiracial whiteness helps us recognize that much of today’s political rift is a division between those who are drawn to and remain invested in a politics of whiteness and those who seek something better.”

Yep.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...