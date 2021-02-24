https://www.foxnews.com/politics/cuomo-ex-aide-accuses-scandal-plagued-ny-governor-of-pervasive-sexual-harassment-in-bombshell-essay

A former aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo is accusing the embattled New York leader of sexually harassing her — including unwanted kissing and touching — and says his top female staffers “normalized” the behavior.

Lindsey Boylan, the former deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to the governor, said Cuomo constantly sought her out and had staffers arrange meetings with her, where he made inappropriate comments.

“Let’s play strip poker,” Boylan said Cuomo remarked on a flight from an event in October 2017, according to an essay she wrote on Medium published Wednesday.

In another encounter in December 2016, Boylan said Cuomo arranged through a handler to meet her in his Albany office, to which she agreed reluctantly. She said he gave her a tour of his office, “smirked” and showed off a cigar box he said was given to him by former President Bill Clinton while he served as the secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

Boylan said she interpreted that to be an innuendo referencing the affair between Clinton and his then-intern Monica Lewinsky in the mid-1990s.

She said she was warned by other staffers when she joined Cuomo’s administration in 2015 to “be careful around the Governor.”

Boylan said his behavior “was all so normalized — particularly by Melissa DeRosa and other top women around him — that only now do I realize how insidious his abuse was.”

She also alleged that shortly before the office incident, that made her feel uncomfortable, Stephanie Benton, director of the governor’s offices, told her in an email that Cuomo suggested she look up images of Lisa Shields — his rumored former girlfriend — because “we could be sisters” and told Boylan she was “the better looking sister.”

“The Governor began calling me ‘Lisa’ in front of colleagues. It was degrading,” Boylan wrote, including screenshots of the email exchange between her and Benton.

Boylan said in another incident, this time in Cuomo’s New York City office, he kissed her on the lips.

“I was in shock, but I kept walking,” Boylan wrote.

“The idea that someone might think I held my high-ranking position because of the Governor’s ‘crush’ on me was more demeaning than the kiss itself.”

Boylan accused the governor of harassment last year but did not elaborate on her experiences at the time.

She wrote in her Wednesday essay that she expects “the Governor and his top aides will attempt to further disparage me, just as they’ve done with Assemblymember Kim” — who came forward in recent weeks with his own accusations against the governor of bullying and threatening him.

Neither Boylan nor Cuomo immediately responded to Fox News’ request for comment.

The recently detailed allegations by Boylan come as Cuomo faces intense scrutiny and pressure to resign following explosive revelations that his administration concealed accurate nursing home death counts in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, stonewalling a federal investigation by the Justice Department into elder care facilities in four states, including New York.

Several ongoing investigations continue to probe the impact of Cuomo’s directive last March for nursing homes to admit COVID-19 patients, resulting in thousands of deaths in assisted living facilities.

