https://www.theblaze.com/news/dc-reporter-suspended-for-tweeting-hes-annoyed-obese-people-prioritized-for-covid-19-vaccines

A news anchor for WTTG-TV out of Washington, D.C., has been suspended following backlash he and the station received after he tweeted that he was “annoyed” over “obese people” being prioritized for the coronavirus vaccines over essential workers like him.

What are the details?

On Tuesday, McCoy tweeted, “I’m annoyed obese people of all ages get priority vaccine access before all essential workers. When most stayed home, we went into work everyday last March, April, May and everyday since putting ourselves & loved ones at risk.”

He argued, “Vaccinate all essential workers. Then obese.”

McCoy took heat from fellow Twitter users over his post and deleted the message. Within hours, he tweeted, “Earlier today I Tweeted something insensitive and offensive. I truly regret my words and want to apologize. I have deleted my tweet and ask that you accept my sincere apology.”

But McCoy continued to be lambasted by users who claimed his apology wasn’t sincere, pointing to an earlier response he sent that explained his original tweet and appeared to defend his position.

He wrote, “I deleted because, frankly, who has the time to argue with strangers on the internet. But many people I know have quietly cut the line through various ways in various states. Rules seen as inequitable or unjust erode confidence in system & drive urge to cheat it.”

What was the LGBTQ response?

LGBTQ Nation called McCoy’s apology “tepid” and lambasted the anchor (who happens to be gay), accusing him of hypocrisy because McCoy “broadcast from his home at the beginning of the pandemic.”

The outlet further reported, “McCoy has been traveling around the country for trips, but he’s upset people with a health condition can get a vaccine before he can. He’s an ‘essential worker.'”

The Washington Blade, which hails itself as “America’s LGBT News Source,” noted Wednesday that McCoy is gay and reported he has now been suspended, after people called his employer to complain over his tweet.

According to the outlet, a spokesperson for WTTG confirmed “the suspension was related to McCoy’s Twitter post about obese people and the COVID vaccine.”

The Washington Blade wrote that McCoy could not be immediately reached for comment. He has served as a weekday co-anchor for the station.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

