Even though Jim Acosta is no longer on the White House beat it doesn’t mean that he’s stopped his diary entries. Here’s the latest:

Can’t we be the country that doesn’t do this to migrant children? https://t.co/6JVgSztfGL — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 24, 2021

You know, the Biden administration has the exact same problem as the Trump administration. “What should we do with unaccompanied minors that cross the border, Jim?”:

What should we do with unaccompanied minors that cross the border, Jim? https://t.co/hEShxJbYmN — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 24, 2021

If only he was back in the briefing room to shout this question at folks:

Maybe you can yell out a question at someone https://t.co/Vo2O4Bb3pr — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 24, 2021

Read them the poem, Jim!

.@Acosta invokes Statue of Liberty, asks WH aide: Are you trying to change meaning of being an immigrant to the US? https://t.co/UyayGqG98H pic.twitter.com/jmzKWGAzE1 — CNN International (@cnni) August 2, 2017

Is it an emergency yet? Flashback:

I found some steel slats down on the border. But I don’t see anything resembling a national emergency situation.. at least not in the McAllen TX area of the border where Trump will be today. pic.twitter.com/KRoLdszLUu — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 10, 2019

Note: He didn’t tag President Biden:

Why does the word “Biden” not appear in your tweet?#SenileManBad https://t.co/7bM4B8fRf5 — Arthur Kimes (@ComradeArthur) February 24, 2021

Narrator: He, in fact, does not understand how reality works:

Without a wall? They would be homeless minors walking the streets alone. Do you understand how reality works? — Courtney (@CShadegg) February 24, 2021

