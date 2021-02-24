https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/24/dear-diary-cant-we-be-the-country-that-doesnt-do-this-to-migrant-children/
Even though Jim Acosta is no longer on the White House beat it doesn’t mean that he’s stopped his diary entries. Here’s the latest:
Can’t we be the country that doesn’t do this to migrant children? https://t.co/6JVgSztfGL
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 24, 2021
You know, the Biden administration has the exact same problem as the Trump administration. “What should we do with unaccompanied minors that cross the border, Jim?”:
What should we do with unaccompanied minors that cross the border, Jim? https://t.co/hEShxJbYmN
— AG (@AGHamilton29) February 24, 2021
If only he was back in the briefing room to shout this question at folks:
Maybe you can yell out a question at someone https://t.co/Vo2O4Bb3pr
— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 24, 2021
Read them the poem, Jim!
.@Acosta invokes Statue of Liberty, asks WH aide: Are you trying to change meaning of being an immigrant to the US? https://t.co/UyayGqG98H pic.twitter.com/jmzKWGAzE1
— CNN International (@cnni) August 2, 2017
Is it an emergency yet? Flashback:
I found some steel slats down on the border. But I don’t see anything resembling a national emergency situation.. at least not in the McAllen TX area of the border where Trump will be today. pic.twitter.com/KRoLdszLUu
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 10, 2019
Note: He didn’t tag President Biden:
Why does the word “Biden” not appear in your tweet?#SenileManBad https://t.co/7bM4B8fRf5
— Arthur Kimes (@ComradeArthur) February 24, 2021
Narrator: He, in fact, does not understand how reality works:
Without a wall? They would be homeless minors walking the streets alone. Do you understand how reality works?
— Courtney (@CShadegg) February 24, 2021
