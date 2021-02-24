https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/24/dear-diary-cant-we-be-the-country-that-doesnt-do-this-to-migrant-children/

Even though Jim Acosta is no longer on the White House beat it doesn’t mean that he’s stopped his diary entries. Here’s the latest:

You know, the Biden administration has the exact same problem as the Trump administration. “What should we do with unaccompanied minors that cross the border, Jim?”:

If only he was back in the briefing room to shout this question at folks:

Read them the poem, Jim!

Is it an emergency yet? Flashback:

Note: He didn’t tag President Biden:

Narrator: He, in fact, does not understand how reality works:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...