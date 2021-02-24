https://thehill.com/homenews/house/540375-marjorie-taylor-greenes-house-office-neighbor-posts-trans-flag-outside-door

Rep. Marie Newman (D-Ill.) said Wednesday she installed a trans pride flag outside her office after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R.-Ga.), who works in a neighboring office, called an LGBTQ rights bill “an attack on God’s creation.”

“Our neighbor, @RepMTG, tried to block the Equality Act because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is ‘disgusting, immoral, and evil.’ Thought we’d put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door,” Newman tweeted.

The Illinois Democrat included a video of herself adding the flag and a shot of Greene’s office directly across the hall.

Our neighbor, @RepMTG, tried to block the Equality Act because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is “disgusting, immoral, and evil.” Thought we’d put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door ️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/dV8FatQFnx — Congresswoman Marie Newman (@RepMarieNewman) February 24, 2021

Greene earlier this week called the Equality Act “a direct attack on God’s creation” that would ensure “men who dress and think they are women will have rights over all real girls and women.” The GOP lawmaker has also co-sponsored legislation that would bar trans women and girls from women and girls’ athletic divisions.

The U.S. House earlier this month voted to strip Greene of her committee assignments over her history of inflammatory comments, including promoting the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory and endorsing calls for violence against Democrats.

Newman was elected to the House last November after defeating then-Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-Ill.) in the Democratic primary earlier that year. Lipinski, who served eight terms in the House, had for years been a top target of the progressive wing of the Democratic party due to his opposition to abortion rights and LGBTQ rights.

